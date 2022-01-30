Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $57.94

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 2,095,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,619. Bumble has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

