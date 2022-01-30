Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Tops $21.77 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $1.18 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.