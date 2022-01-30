Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 635.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period.

Shares of OLMA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.88. 422,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,478. The stock has a market cap of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

