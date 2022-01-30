My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $878,939.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.