$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.26.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,625. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

