$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.60. 528,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,207. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $122.55 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

