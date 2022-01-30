Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $829.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,415 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.55. 2,379,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,886. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

