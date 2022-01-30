Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $24.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE WEAV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 519,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weave Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Weave Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

