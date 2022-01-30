Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $19,694,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 616,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

