Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKC. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 75,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 356,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.