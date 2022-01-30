Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce $545.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.01 million to $547.10 million. Copa posted sales of $158.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

