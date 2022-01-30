$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TPX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 2,397,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,151. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.
In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
