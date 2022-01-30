SORA Validator Token Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $155,233.08 and $4,953.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded up 10% against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,593.40 or 1.00061363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00071416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00030632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00488994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,858 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

