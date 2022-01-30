Harvest Finance Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $105.75 or 0.00281483 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FARMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.