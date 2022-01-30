New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NDVLY stock remained flat at $$2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

