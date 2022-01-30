Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTTYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 308,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,236. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

