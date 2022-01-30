Handy (HANDY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Handy has a market cap of $1.47 million and $81,795.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

