PIN (PIN) Market Capitalization Hits $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

