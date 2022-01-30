Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,349. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

