Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $11.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.73. 281,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $257.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

