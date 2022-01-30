PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 213.2% in January

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 213.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,784,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 709,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 234,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,931. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

