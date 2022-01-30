Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

