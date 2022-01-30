Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 244.0% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the December 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,427,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $138,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OXLC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.