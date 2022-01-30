Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.10 million to $263.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.82. 74,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $117.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,876,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

