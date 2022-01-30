Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $154.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $619.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 342,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,337. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.