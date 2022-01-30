Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 989,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

