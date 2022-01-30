$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,807,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,693. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 58,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.