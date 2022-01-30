$28.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $28.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.55 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $115.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.58 billion to $119.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.65 billion to $131.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,189. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

