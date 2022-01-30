$337.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce sales of $337.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.57 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $694.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $809.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 835,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $62.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

