Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in January

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ORZCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.39.
About Orezone Gold
