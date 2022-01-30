Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in January

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ORZCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

