Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Decreases By 50.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QABSY remained flat at $$16.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

