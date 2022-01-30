Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,932,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

