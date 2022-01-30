THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $11,819.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.