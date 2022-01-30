Omni Price Reaches $3.10 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Omni has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00008184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00290151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002078 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,314 coins and its circulating supply is 562,998 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

