SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the December 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 256,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.