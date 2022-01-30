Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

