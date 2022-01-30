Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

IART stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.69. 366,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,012. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

