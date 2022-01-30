$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,408,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.10. 841,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

