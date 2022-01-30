Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GCTAY stock remained flat at $$4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
