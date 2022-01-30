Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 107,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,542. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

