American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 14,175,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,204,908. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

