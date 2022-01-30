CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $712.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $712.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

