CONTRACOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $712.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $712.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

