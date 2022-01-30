RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 285,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

