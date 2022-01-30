Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive also reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.05. 5,987,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,795. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

