$1.21 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:MTX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. 112,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

