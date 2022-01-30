QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $45.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $166.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.65.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

