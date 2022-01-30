541,987 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,000. AT&T comprises 6.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

