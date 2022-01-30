Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,082,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.96 and its 200-day moving average is $273.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

