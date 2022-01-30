Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

